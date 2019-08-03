istar (NYSE:STAR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

istar (NYSE:STAR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. istar has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $4.85. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that istar will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,758,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,233,192.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 185,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,536,903. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in istar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in istar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in istar by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,683 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in istar by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

