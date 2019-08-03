Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,768,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 904,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,639,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.98. 28,477,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,674,664. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

