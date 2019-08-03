James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 3,681 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.8% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.91. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

