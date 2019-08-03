Japan Content Token Market Cap Achieves $58.75 Million (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Japan Content Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, Simex and P2PB2B. Japan Content Token has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and approximately $38,651.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00256694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.01404532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00112259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com.

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Simex and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

