JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target (up previously from GBX 580 ($7.58)) on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 658.33 ($8.60).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 614.20 ($8.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 608.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 648.60 ($8.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

