Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to “Hold”

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $273.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.26. 445,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.