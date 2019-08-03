Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WellCare Health Plans, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of WellCare Health Plans in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ FY2019 earnings at $14.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.12%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $283.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.28. WellCare Health Plans has a fifty-two week low of $220.63 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

