Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $11,437.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.47 or 0.05646482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.