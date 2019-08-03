Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

JOUT traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $63.71. 118,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,997. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $683.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $82,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,603.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 90,053 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 48.4% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JOUT shares. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

