JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €18.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.37) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.69 ($18.24).

EPA:ENGI opened at €13.67 ($15.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.66. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

