JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $135.23. 1,296,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

