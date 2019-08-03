Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KALA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 420,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 268,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

