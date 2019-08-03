Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Down 5.9%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares dropped 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.29, approximately 1,911,970 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,845,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 479,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 259.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 610,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 440,769 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,866,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 74,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 413,409 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

