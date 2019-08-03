Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Buys 551 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

IJJ opened at $156.31 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

