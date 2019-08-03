Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $59,618,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 508.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,455,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,753,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

