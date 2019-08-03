Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 216,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $701,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,314,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

