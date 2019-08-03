Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.31.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $63.40. 3,324,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,948. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $5,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

