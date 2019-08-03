Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

NYSE KEG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 79,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.97.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 383.21%. The company had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Key Energy Services will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 243,284 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

