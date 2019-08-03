KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,989,000 after acquiring an additional 767,195 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 312,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,315. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

