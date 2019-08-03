Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Kilroy Realty news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 188,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 440,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

