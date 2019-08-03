Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,508 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 271.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,660 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

KMI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042,108. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $5,859,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,376,556.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 177,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 977,542 shares of company stock worth $19,106,641 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

