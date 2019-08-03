Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Receives €59.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.35 ($69.02).

Several equities analysts have commented on KGX shares. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €45.95 ($53.43) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.48.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.