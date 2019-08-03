Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.66, approximately 2,656,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,428,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “c” rating to an “a+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 75,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.