Kleros Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Kleros has a market cap of $1.83 million and $792.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,532,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

