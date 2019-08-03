Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 4,672 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,780 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,855,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 723,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 581,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $154.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

