Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,053 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,415,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,117,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 199,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,459 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 815,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.