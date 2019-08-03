Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.06 million.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GUD opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27. The company has a current ratio of 32.29, a quick ratio of 31.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.57.

In other news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,120.88. Also, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,621,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,782,389.87. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $315,280.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.