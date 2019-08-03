KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. 9,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,841. KONE OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.