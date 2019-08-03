Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 669,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.