Kosmos Energy Ltd to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.69 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.