KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. KushCo has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.71.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. KushCo had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other KushCo news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

