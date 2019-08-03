L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $236.00 at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LHX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $204.70 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.28.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $204.42. 1,141,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,504. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.