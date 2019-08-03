La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.11

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $8.25. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 26,348 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,324.04% and a negative return on equity of 337.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

