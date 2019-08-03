Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

LNDC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,839. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 47.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,076,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 15.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 567,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 13.9% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 402,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 17.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

