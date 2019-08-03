Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landstar reported lower-than-expected earnings and revenues in the second quarter of 2019. Moreover, the top line decreased 11.6% year over year, primarily due to soft truck pricing on account of weak freight demand. This sluggish freight scenario is anticipated to hamper the company's third-quarter results as well. The company's earnings and revenue projection for the current quarter bears testimony to this likelihood. Apart from truck transportation, the company's rail intermodal segment performed disappointingly in the second quarter. However, lower costs led to year-over-year improvement in second-quarter earnings. Also, Landstar's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. While releasing earnings report for the June quarter, the company's board cleared a 12% dividend hike.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $107.82 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 224,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

