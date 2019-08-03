Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

LSCC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 2,040,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,644. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $60,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,244,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 271,716 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

