Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $89,654.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Moon purchased 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,224.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,705 shares in the company, valued at $129,378.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,294,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,787 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.