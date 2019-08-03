Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $36.71, approximately 1,465,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 962,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Bank of America lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 111.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 52.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

