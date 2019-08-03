Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.51. 1,247,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.72. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

