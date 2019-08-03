Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $80.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.
LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 55.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 35.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,375,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE LDOS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.86. 3,358,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
