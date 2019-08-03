Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report sales of $5.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.63 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $21.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $21.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $65.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Lennar stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 2,461,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Lennar has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.