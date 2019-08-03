Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Trading Down 25%

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 4,975,650 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,118% from the average daily volume of 408,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

