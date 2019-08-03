Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LXRX. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,231. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker bought 24,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.