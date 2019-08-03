Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,256,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the previous session’s volume of 215,861 shares.The stock last traded at $1.78 and had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Libbey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.16 million during the quarter.

In other Libbey news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Bauer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Libbey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in Libbey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Libbey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Libbey by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Libbey in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

About Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

