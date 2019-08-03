Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LSXMB remained flat at $$42.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 26. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

