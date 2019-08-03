Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,272 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 97.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 59.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

