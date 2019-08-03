Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 82,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $182.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.18. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

