Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diageo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Diageo by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $166.82 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

