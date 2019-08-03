Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 195,721 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ensco Rowan were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,787 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,707 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,929 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ensco Rowan in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Ensco Rowan in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Ensco Rowan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of ESV stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Ensco Rowan PLC has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.12 million. Ensco Rowan had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. Ensco Rowan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ensco Rowan PLC will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensco Rowan

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

