Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 120,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lindsay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 95,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,237. The company has a market capitalization of $965.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Lindsay had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

